FWPD responds to armed barricaded person near Robinwood and E. Rudisill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are responding to an armed, barricaded person Wednesday afternoon near Robinwood Drive and East Rudisill Boulevard.

FWPD says officers have secured the area, while specialized resources are working to resolve the situation safely.

Residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place or avoid the area. Police are also asking residents to follow officers’ instructions.

Police have established a media staging area at the corner of Smith and Milton streets.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.