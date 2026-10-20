Salute to Veterans concert to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — A benefit concert supporting Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will take place Saturday, November 7, bringing together local musical groups to honor veterans and raise money for future Honor Flight trips.

The annual Salute to Veterans Benefit Concert will begin at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 2819 Patterson Road in Warsaw. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Chain-O-Lakes Chorus, the event will feature performances by the Chain-O-Lakes Chorus, Chain Gang Barbershop Quartet, Community Arts Program Vocal Vibes and Community Arts Program Vocal Vision Youth.

Warsaw Mayor Jeff Grose will return as the event’s emcee.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Organizers encourage attendees to reserve seats in advance by calling 260-249-8229. A free-will donation will be collected during the concert, with proceeds benefiting Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.

The nonprofit organization provides veterans with trips from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C., where they visit memorials honoring their military service. Veterans travel to the nation’s capital and return home the same day, with transportation and other expenses covered through donations.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana serves veterans of World War II and subsequent conflicts. The organization relies entirely on individual and corporate contributions and does not receive government funding.

The Chain-O-Lakes Chorus, founded in 1958 in Whitley County, has performed throughout northeast Indiana for decades. The Chain Gang Barbershop Quartet, established in 1995, is also known for performing a variety of traditional barbershop music, gospel hymns and love songs.

Organizers say the annual concert provides an opportunity for the community to recognize veterans while helping fund future Honor Flight missions.

Those unable to attend can make donations directly to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana at hfnei.org.