Memorial Park jazz band to be featured in new documentary on arts education

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Students at Memorial Park STEAM Middle School will be featured in a new documentary highlighting the impact music and arts education can have on young people.

The school’s award-winning jazz band, Big Noise, will be the focus of the documentary, which will follow students and educators throughout the school year.

The project will explore how music and the arts can help young people build confidence, form connections and find new opportunities.

Documentary producer Robbie Shinder will spend time at Memorial Park as part of the project. Shinder’s previous work includes documentaries and series featured on Amazon, PBS, Apple TV, BET, ESPN and STARZ.

The documentary will provide an inside look at the Memorial Park community while also highlighting the broader role of arts education in schools.

Shinder and Memorial Park parent and project collaborator Steve Florio will meet with media Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Middle School, located at 2200 Maumee Ave.

The documentary is expected to continue filming throughout the school year.