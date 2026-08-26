Meta settlement could deliver up to $419 million to Indiana, require new teen safeguards

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana could receive up to $419.4 million as part of a multistate settlement with Meta over allegations the company designed social media features that were harmful and addictive to children and teens.

Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the agreement Wednesday, saying Indiana is guaranteed at least $296 million under the settlement, which is valued at $17.1 billion nationwide.

The agreement, which still requires court approval, would require Meta to make significant changes to Instagram and Facebook aimed at limiting teens’ social media use and giving parents more control.

Among the changes:

A combined two-hour daily limit on Instagram and Facebook, with prompts after 15 minutes of continuous use and again at 60 and 90 minutes.

Blocks on access to the platforms from midnight to 6 a.m.

Push notifications turned off on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the school year.

Stronger systems for verifying users’ ages.

Additional protections against bullying and content involving eating disorders, suicide and self-harm.

More parental controls.

Limits on features such as beauty filters and visible “like” counts.

The restrictions would initially remain in place for five years. If other major social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat, adopt similar requirements, the daily limit could drop to one hour per platform and some provisions would remain in effect for 10 years.

Rokita said the settlement is intended to address what state attorneys general described as harmful effects of social media on young users while giving parents more tools to oversee their children’s online activity.

The agreement was reached after a nationwide investigation that began in 2021 involving attorneys general from across the country. Indiana is among 47 states and four territories involved in the settlement.

The deal also resolves claims involving Meta’s past sharing of nonpublic Facebook user information with third parties, including Cambridge Analytica.

The settlement would provide states with payments over time, with Indiana’s share reaching up to $419.4 million depending on the terms of the agreement.

The case remains subject to approval by a federal court in the Northern District of California.