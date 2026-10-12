Water Bills Rising Faster Than Groceries and Inflation, New Analysis Finds

NEW YORK (WOWO) — Water bills across the United States are rising faster than grocery prices, overall inflation and household incomes, adding another expense to the growing financial pressures facing American families.

A new analysis from environmental advocacy nonprofit Food & Water Watch found that water bills increased by an average of 62% between 2015 and 2025 among the nation’s 500 largest community water providers. Those systems collectively serve about 155 million people, or nearly half the U.S. population.

The analysis found water bills increased 19% faster than household incomes over the decade, meaning families are spending a larger share of their earnings on an essential service.

The findings come as Americans continue to contend with elevated costs for housing, food, electricity and other household necessities. Rising water expenses add to those pressures, while aging infrastructure, pollution and the effects of climate change threaten to push costs higher in the years ahead.

Food & Water Watch said the increases varied significantly across the country. In Idaho, the average household spent $286 on water bills in 2025, compared with $1,383 in West Virginia.

The analysis also found that water bills in Louisiana, Maryland, New Hampshire and West Virginia grew about twice as fast as household incomes during the period studied.

The report points to several factors contributing to higher water costs, including the expense of repairing aging water systems, meeting federal drinking water standards and maintaining reliable supplies as drought and natural disasters place additional pressure on infrastructure.

“Industrial pollution, aging infrastructure, and federal disinvestment are fueling a crisis for the nation’s water systems,” the report said.

The American Water Works Association estimates that U.S. drinking water systems will need as much as $2.4 trillion over the next 25 years to maintain and modernize infrastructure.

If those investments are paid for entirely by water customers, household bills could more than double by 2050, according to the association’s projections.

The potential increases raise questions about how communities will pay for replacing deteriorating pipes, upgrading treatment facilities and ensuring drinking water meets federal standards without placing an unsustainable burden on residents.

Food & Water Watch also found that for-profit water companies charge more than publicly owned water providers. The organization, which advocates against private ownership of water systems, argues that public control and stronger accountability measures could help make water more affordable.

Its recommendations include increasing state and local support for community-owned water systems, holding polluters financially responsible for contamination and preventing industries from shifting water-related expenses onto residential customers.

The group also called on Congress to provide funding for water infrastructure improvements that would help communities meet federal water quality requirements.

The analysis comes amid broader concerns about rising utility expenses heading into the winter months.

Electricity prices have continued to climb, while households that rely on heating oil are facing the prospect of significantly higher costs than last winter.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association, which represents state employees who administer federal energy assistance programs, estimates heating oil prices will be about 50% higher this winter.

The association projects that overall home heating costs will increase by an average of 8.7% nationwide, more than twice the rate of inflation.

Households in the Northeast are expected to face particular pressure because the region accounts for more than 80% of the nation’s heating oil consumption.

Although federal forecasters expect a warmer winter, disruptions to petroleum markets tied to the wars in Iran and Ukraine have contributed to rapid price increases, according to the report.

Together, the rising costs of water, electricity, heating and groceries underscore the financial challenges facing households as essential expenses continue to increase.

For water customers, the longer-term concern is that the infrastructure investments needed to maintain reliable service could translate into additional rate increases unless governments, utilities and other funding sources help cover the costs.

Food & Water Watch argues that public investment, stronger pollution enforcement and greater local control of water systems are necessary to protect affordability. The American Water Works Association’s infrastructure projections, meanwhile, illustrate the scale of the investment facing utilities over the coming decades.

The analysis examined the nation’s 500 largest community water providers between 2015 and 2025. Its findings do not establish the specific rate of increase for every city or utility, meaning local customers may experience different changes depending on their provider, infrastructure needs and rate structure.