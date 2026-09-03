Michigan Lifts Lane Restrictions for Labor Day Weekend to Ease Traffic

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan is temporarily lifting lane restrictions on nearly 60% of its ongoing road construction projects ahead of the Labor Day weekend in an effort to keep traffic moving as more travelers take to the highways.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the restrictions will be lifted at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, and will remain lifted until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The move is intended to reduce traffic backups during one of the final major travel weekends of the summer, when drivers are expected to head to destinations throughout Michigan and beyond.

“To make sure Michiganders can get where they’re going safely and easily, we’re temporarily removing construction barrels and lifting lane restrictions on as many projects as we can,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

MDOT is cautioning drivers, however, that lifting lane restrictions does not necessarily mean every construction site will look like a normal roadway.

Equipment may remain in some work zones, and certain temporary traffic configurations could still be in place.

Drivers are being urged to slow down, remain alert and use caution when traveling through areas where construction activity is still underway according to News10 Lansing.

Some Michigan work zones will continue to have active construction or lane restrictions throughout the holiday weekend.

MDOT is encouraging motorists to check the list of projects that will remain restricted before leaving for their destination so they can plan accordingly and avoid potential delays.

The holiday weekend will also bring a significant closure at one of Michigan’s most recognizable transportation landmarks.

The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Monday, Sept. 7, from 6:30 a.m. until noon for the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk.

Travelers planning to cross between Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas during those hours will need to account for the closure and adjust their travel plans.

The Labor Day weekend changes are part of MDOT’s effort to accommodate increased traffic while continuing to maintain Michigan’s highways and bridges.

The department says nearly 60% of its ongoing projects will have lane restrictions removed during the holiday period, although construction work will continue at some locations.

For motorists, the temporary changes mean fewer construction-related bottlenecks on many major routes, but drivers should not assume every work zone has been cleared.

Travelers are encouraged to check current road conditions and construction information before heading out, allow extra time for their trips and remain attentive in work areas.

With the end of summer approaching, state officials are asking drivers to make safety a priority while enjoying the holiday weekend.

The temporary lane restrictions will go back into effect beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.