Michigan Public Universities Raise Tuition Rates for Fall 2026 Academic Year

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Students attending several Michigan public universities will see higher tuition costs this fall after schools approved increases for the upcoming academic year.

The University of Michigan approved a 3% increase in undergraduate in-state tuition, while Wayne State University, Grand Valley State University and Western Michigan University each approved tuition increases of 4%.

Michigan State University also approved a tuition increase of just under 4% for the fall semester. The increase follows a 4.5% tuition hike approved by the university last year according to News10 Lansing.

University officials have cited rising costs and the need to maintain academic programs and campus operations as factors considered during tuition decisions.

The Michigan College Access Network said the impact of higher tuition costs will vary among students, noting that more financial aid is being directed toward helping students cover college expenses.

The organization said at least 75% of students who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA, will not pay the full published tuition price because of available financial assistance.

College access officials encourage students and families to complete the FAFSA to determine eligibility for federal, state and institutional aid programs.

The tuition increases come as Michigan universities continue balancing affordability concerns with the costs of providing higher education services, maintaining facilities and supporting student programs.