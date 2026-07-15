Michigan State Police Increase Speed Enforcement Across State in July as Summer Travel Rises

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan State Police and law enforcement agencies statewide are increasing speed enforcement efforts throughout July as officials work to reduce speeding-related crashes during the busy summer travel season.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning said the campaign comes at a time when more families, young drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists are sharing the roadways during summer months.

The statewide effort will include additional speed patrols conducted by Michigan State Police and participating local and county law enforcement agencies throughout July.

Officials tell News10 Lansing the goal is to encourage drivers to slow down and reduce the number of crashes linked to excessive speed.

The University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute reported 22,260 speed-involved crashes in Michigan.

“Speeding is one of the most preventable causes of deadly crashes,” said Alicia Sledge, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

“Exceeding the speed limit reduces reaction time, increases impact forces and raises the risk to all road users. Slowing down is one of the simplest and most effective ways to save lives,” Sledge said.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the July enforcement campaign include Michigan State Police posts and local departments across the state.

In mid-Michigan, participating agencies include:

The Michigan State Police Brighton Post, serving Livingston and Washtenaw counties; the Jackson Post, serving Jackson and Hillsdale counties; the Lansing Post, serving Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties; and the Monroe Post, serving Monroe and Lenawee counties.

Additional participating agencies include the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Lansing Police Department, Michigan State University Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Owosso Police Department, Perry Police Department and Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.

Transportation officials say speeding increases the severity of crashes by reducing the amount of time drivers have to react to changing conditions, traffic hazards and other roadway users.

Drivers are encouraged to follow posted speed limits, remain alert and allow additional travel time during the summer driving season.

Officials say information about speeding risks and the July enforcement campaign is available through the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.