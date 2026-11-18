ST. MARYS, Ohio (WOWO) — Some Midwest Electric members will see a little extra money back on their electric bills this holiday season.

The cooperative is returning $2.5 million in prior-year margins to current and former members through its annual patronage cash-back program.

Eligible members will receive the money as a credit on their electric bill, with credits expected to be mailed around November 21. Others will receive a separate check in December.

This year’s payments are going to members who received service from Midwest Electric in 2011. A typical residential member from that year can expect a bill credit of about $216.

The refunds represent money left over after the cooperative pays its operating expenses. Midwest Electric uses those funds for system improvements, including power lines and transformers, before returning the money to members based on how much electricity they used.

Since 1955, the cooperative says it has returned more than $48.5 million through the program.

Midwest Electric serves more than 11,000 homes, farms and businesses across seven counties, including Allen and Van Wert counties in Ohio.