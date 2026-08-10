Motorcyclist Dies following Overnight Crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— A motorcyclist is dead following an overnight crash on Fort Wayne’s Southwest side.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around midnight Sunday.

Officers found an unresponsive man near a motorcycle when they arrived. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not released the motorcyclist’s identity or additional details about what led to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.