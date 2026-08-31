New Michigan Funding Targets Low Dual-Enrollment Rate Among High School Students

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan is putting $40 million toward an effort to increase the number of high school students taking college courses before they graduate, targeting one of the state’s lowest rates of dual enrollment in the country.

The new funding will reimburse eligible school districts for costs associated with dual-enrollment programs, potentially making it easier for more students to earn college credit while completing their high school education.

Dual enrollment allows students to take college-level courses while they are still enrolled in high school. Depending on the program and course, those classes can count toward both a student’s high school graduation requirements and future college education.

The state says the new investment is intended to expand access to those opportunities, particularly for students who may face financial barriers to taking college classes while in high school.

Under the funding plan, priority will be given to school districts with the highest percentages of students from low-income households.

The approach is aimed at helping districts absorb expenses that could otherwise limit participation and making dual enrollment available to a broader range of students.

Michigan’s relatively low participation rate is a major reason state officials are directing new resources toward the programs according to News10 Lansing.

For students, dual enrollment can provide an opportunity to experience college-level coursework before graduating from high school while potentially reducing the number of college credits they will need to complete after graduation.

But availability and costs can vary depending on the school district and the courses being offered.

Students and parents interested in taking advantage of the program are being encouraged to start by talking with their high school counselor.

Counselors can explain whether the student’s school participates in dual enrollment, identify which college courses qualify and clarify which expenses are covered.

The state’s $40 million investment is designed to help remove some of those financial and access barriers at the district level.

The initiative also comes as schools and policymakers look for ways to give students more opportunities to earn college credit, explore potential career paths and get exposure to higher education before leaving high school.

For families, the immediate step is to check with their local high school to determine whether dual-enrollment opportunities are available and what requirements students must meet.

The state funding could ultimately allow more Michigan students to take advantage of college coursework before graduation, with an emphasis on expanding opportunities in districts serving larger numbers of low-income students.