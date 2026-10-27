Ohio BMV Ends Non-Domiciled CDL Program After Review of 5,000 Drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio is ending its non-domiciled commercial driver’s license program, meaning all remaining holders of those credentials will have their commercial driving privileges downgraded to standard driver’s licenses.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman announced the decision following a review of approximately 5,000 non-domiciled commercial driver’s license holders to determine whether they qualified under updated federal requirements.

The BMV has already downgraded about 2,000 of those licenses to standard driver’s licenses since May because the holders did not meet the new eligibility rules established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

With the state now discontinuing the program entirely, the remaining non-domiciled CDL holders will also lose their commercial driving credentials. The BMV said it will notify those individuals by letter, with each downgrade taking effect 30 days after the date of the notice.

Affected drivers will have the opportunity to challenge the decision. Under state and federal law, individuals may request a hearing with the BMV to dispute the downgrade.

Ohio has not issued or renewed non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses since the FMCSA updated its requirements in September 2025.

The non-domiciled CDL program applies to eligible drivers who are not domiciled in the state or country where they are seeking the commercial license. The credentials allow qualified individuals to operate commercial motor vehicles, subject to federal eligibility requirements.

The state’s decision follows its review of existing licenses under those revised standards. With the program ending, no remaining non-domiciled CDL holders in Ohio will retain those credentials through the state program.

The BMV did not provide a specific date for when all remaining license downgrades would be completed, but the changes will take effect individually, 30 days after the date of each notification letter.