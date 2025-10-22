Ohio Launches $10 Million School‑Bus Safety Grant Program

COLUMBUS, Oh (WOWO) — The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW), in partnership with the Mike DeWine administration, announced a new competitive grant program providing $10 million for school bus safety improvements across the state.

The program allows eligible school districts and other education entities to apply for funding to repair, replace or add safety features to school buses already in service, or to incorporate these enhancements when purchasing a new bus.

“Whether they are in the classroom or on the school bus, our commitment to parents and families is to do whatever we can to keep students safe,” said Governor De Wine. “These School Bus Safety Grant funds further this goal to ensure Ohio students are safe on their way to and from school, and when traveling to athletics and other school activities.”

Origins & Need

The initiative stems from recommendations made by the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group, convened by Governor De Wine, which published its report in January 2024 after reviewing statewide student‐transportation practices. While their findings confirmed that school buses remain the safest mode of transportation for students, the group identified opportunities for safety enhancements and fleet modernization.

Who Can Apply & What’s Covered

Eligible applicants include city, local, exempted village, and joint vocational school districts; educational service centers; community schools; chartered non‑public institutions; and county boards of developmental disabilities.

Among the authorized safety features are external cameras, crossing arms, lane‐departure warning systems, fully illuminated stop arms and school‑bus signage, and occupant‑restraining devices meeting federal seat‑belt requirements.

Funds cannot be used for bus driver salaries, vehicle maintenance (other than covered enhancement), indirect costs, or enhancements to vehicles other than owned school buses.

Deadlines & Process

The application window opened recently and will close November 14, 2025 at 5 p.m. via the ED STEPS e‑grant system. Expenditures must be incurred by June 30, 2027, and final liquidation must be completed by September 30, 2027. Awards will be made on a competitive basis. If total requests exceed available funding, awards may be pro rated.

Why It Matters

While school buses are statistically the safest way for students to travel to and from school, Ohio experienced 51+ bus‐related crashes in just three weeks of 2025 — underscoring the urgency for upgrades.



By providing districts with targeted aid, the grant program aims to reduce risk, modernize aging fleets, and free local resources to focus on student learning rather than deferred maintenance.

Next Steps for Districts

School transportation officials are encouraged to review their fleet safety needs, identify buses that could benefit from upgrades or replacement, and begin assembling grant applications—including details such as number of buses, cost of proposed improvements, and anticipated safety benefit.

Questions about the program can be directed to the ODEW Pupil Transportation Office or via email at schoolbus@education.ohio.gov. Ohio School Boards Association

Quick Facts