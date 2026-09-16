Indiana Organizations Receive $38 Million in VA Grants to Help Homeless Veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is awarding $38 million in grants to 19 Indiana organizations as part of a nationwide effort to reduce homelessness among Veterans.

The Indiana funding is included in approximately $1.1 billion in VA grants being awarded nationwide for fiscal year 2027. The money is intended to help Veterans who are experiencing homelessness as well as those considered at risk of losing stable housing.

In Indiana, the grants will support a range of services designed to help Veterans find housing quickly and remain housed.

That includes emergency housing, rapid re-housing programs and other supportive services aimed at addressing the circumstances that can contribute to homelessness.

Some of the funding will also support transitional housing programs designed around the needs of specific Veteran populations, including women, elderly Veterans and those living with chronic illnesses.

The VA says the goal is not simply to provide a temporary place to stay, but to connect Veterans with the housing and supportive services they need to move toward long-term stability.

Rapid re-housing programs generally focus on helping people experiencing homelessness secure permanent housing as quickly as possible, while supportive services can address other barriers that make it difficult to maintain housing.

Those services can include assistance with employment, health care, transportation, financial stability and other needs, depending on the organization receiving the grant.

The Indiana awards are part of the VA’s broader nationwide investment in programs serving homeless and at-risk Veterans.

The funding will be distributed to community organizations that work directly with Veterans and provide housing-related services in local communities.

For Veterans facing homelessness, access to those community-based organizations can be especially important because the groups can provide assistance close to where Veterans live and connect them with other local resources.

The grants also recognize that Veteran homelessness does not affect every population in the same way.

Programs specifically serving women, older Veterans and those with chronic health conditions can provide housing and services tailored to challenges that may require additional support.

The VA’s investment comes as federal and local agencies continue efforts to identify Veterans who are already homeless and those who are in danger of losing their housing.

Officials say early intervention can help prevent a housing crisis from becoming long-term homelessness.

For Indiana, the $38 million in grants means additional resources for organizations working directly with Veterans across the state — providing emergency shelter, helping people transition into permanent housing and offering supportive services intended to keep Veterans housed.

The funding is part of a national $1.1 billion VA effort for fiscal year 2027, with grants going to organizations serving homeless and at-risk Veterans throughout the country.