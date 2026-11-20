COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio public schools could face new restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion programs under legislation approved by the state Senate.

Senators voted 21-to-10 Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 113, sending the Republican-backed proposal to the Ohio House for consideration according to WBNS 10-TV.

The legislation would prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion orientation or training programs in Ohio public schools. It would also eliminate existing DEI offices, prevent schools from creating new ones and bar DEI references in job descriptions.

The measure follows a law approved in 2025 that placed restrictions on DEI programs and training at Ohio’s public colleges and universities. That law also prohibited faculty members from going on strike.

Supporters of the new legislation argue that hiring, education and other decisions should be based on individual qualifications and merit rather than race or ethnicity. Opponents say eliminating DEI programs could make existing inequalities harder to recognize and address.

Republican state Senator Andrew Brenner of Delaware, the bill’s sponsor, argued during Wednesday’s debate that equality and equity are not necessarily the same.

“There’s an important distinction between equality and equity. Equality means protecting everyone’s rights and providing equal opportunity. Equity can mean removing barriers, but it can also be used to justify preferences or pre-determined outcomes based on group identity,” Brenner said.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio of Lakewood opposed the measure, arguing that people do not always receive equal treatment.

“There is no level playing field. You can say there is over and over and over again. That does not make it so,” Antonio said. “People are judged based on the color of their skin, based on who they love, who they are.”

The bill now heads to the Ohio House, where it must go through the committee process before reaching the full chamber for consideration.

House Speaker Matt Huffman, a Republican from Lima, said he believes members of the Republican majority will support the legislation.

The Senate’s 21-to-10 vote marks the latest step in Ohio’s broader effort to restrict DEI programs in public education. The proposal must still clear the House before it can advance further.