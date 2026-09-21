Ohio State enrollment reaches record 68,183 students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio State University says total enrollment across its campuses has increased 1.4% from last year, reaching 68,183 students.

The university’s autumn 2026 enrollment census also shows record enrollment on the Columbus campus, with 62,010 students, up 1.1% from 2025.

Undergraduate enrollment on the Columbus campus reached a record 47,308 students.

Ohio State’s regional campuses also saw growth. Total enrollment increased 4.1% to 6,173 students, while first-year enrollment reached 3,256, up 6.1% from last year and 22% over the past 2 years.

This fall also marks the first year of Ohio State’s Regional Campus Commitment program. Eligible first-year students with demonstrated financial need and family incomes below $100,000 can attend tuition-free at the university’s Lima, Mansfield, Marion and Newark campuses, as well as Ohio State ATI in Wooster.

On the Columbus campus, 8,585 new first-year students enrolled this fall, an increase of 375 students from last year. About 70% of those students are from Ohio.

The incoming Columbus class had an average ACT score of 28.6 and an average SAT score of 1,300.

Ohio State also reported a 93.9% first-year retention rate on the Columbus campus, up from 93.5% the previous year.

Graduate enrollment remained relatively stable at 11,427 students, while professional student enrollment increased 1.3% to 3,281.

Ohio State Online also saw significant growth, with enrollment reaching 4,196 students — an increase of 884 students, or 26.7%, from last year.

The university says its enrollment growth comes as it expands programs focused on student research, entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence.