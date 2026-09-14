Ohio Supreme Court: Sex Offenders Must Register Where They Physically Work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio Supreme Court has clarified how the state’s sex offender registration law applies to temporary work assignments, unanimously ruling that an offender can be required to register in a county where he physically performs work even when his employer is based elsewhere.

The decision upholds the conviction of Christopher Smith Jr., a Tier III sex offender who was convicted of failing to register in Geauga County after being assigned to work at a children’s summer camp.

The ruling focuses on the legal meaning of “place of employment” under Ohio’s sex offender registration laws and could affect similar cases involving registered offenders whose jobs require them to travel between counties.

Smith is classified as a Tier III offender, the highest classification under Ohio’s sex offender registration system according to WCMH.

Court records show Smith was employed through the Center for Employment Opportunities in Cleveland, a nonprofit that helps people recently released from incarceration find work.

Through that organization, Smith was placed with Immaculate Cleaning, a janitorial company that provides services at locations across northeastern Ohio.

Smith and other employees would meet a company van driver at a designated location in Cleveland each workday. From there, they would travel to an assigned job site.

In June 2023, Smith was assigned with other employees to Camp Wise in Geauga County, a children’s summer camp.

Court records do not establish precisely how long Smith worked at the camp, but Smith acknowledged that he had been there for several weeks.

He was arrested June 21, 2023, after authorities accused him of failing to register as a sex offender with the Geauga County sheriff.

Smith was indicted in Geauga County Common Pleas Court in August 2023 on a third-degree felony charge.

The case later turned on a question about the wording of Ohio’s registration law.

Smith argued that the phrase “place of employment” was too vague to tell him where he was required to register.

His position was that the law could reasonably refer to the physical location of his employer’s business rather than the temporary locations where he was assigned to work.

The trial court rejected that argument, determining that the relevant employment location was where Smith spent most of his workday on a regular basis.

Smith subsequently entered a no-contest plea and was sentenced to three years of community control.

He appealed the conviction to the Eleventh District Court of Appeals in February 2025.

The appeals court sided with the trial court.

Smith then asked the Ohio Supreme Court to review the issue in September 2025.

The state’s highest court agreed with the lower courts in Tuesday’s unanimous decision.

The justices concluded that the plain meaning of “place of employment address” refers to the location where an offender is physically present while performing work.

The Supreme Court acknowledged Smith’s argument that such an interpretation could require an offender to register in multiple counties when a job involves assignments in different locations.

Smith argued that such a requirement “defies common sense.”

The justices rejected that interpretation, saying the employment-address provision cannot be considered separately from Ohio’s other sex offender registration requirements.

The court pointed to another provision of state law that addresses when an offender must register in a particular county.

Under that provision, an offender must register with the sheriff when the person has been employed in that county for more than three days or for a combined total of at least 14 days during the calendar year.

The Supreme Court said that requirement provides important context for determining what constitutes a place of employment.

In Smith’s case, the court concluded that his several-week assignment at Camp Wise satisfied the applicable registration requirement.

The ruling does not mean every brief work assignment automatically creates a new registration obligation.

Instead, the court’s decision reinforces the importance of the statutory time requirements when determining whether an offender must register in a particular county.

The case could nevertheless have broader implications for registered offenders who work in temporary or mobile jobs.

That could include workers in cleaning services, construction, seasonal employment and other occupations where employees routinely report to different locations.

The Supreme Court’s decision specifically concerns Smith’s conviction, but its interpretation of “place of employment” provides Ohio courts with a clearer standard when similar registration disputes arise.

The ruling also underscores the obligation of registered sex offenders to keep authorities informed about employment locations when the requirements under state law are met.

For Smith, the decision leaves his third-degree felony conviction intact.

He was convicted of failing to register as required in Geauga County and remains subject to the three-year community-control sentence imposed by the trial court.