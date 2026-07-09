Oklahoma Father Warns Parents After Teen Dies Following ‘Benadryl Challenge’

ENID, Okla. (WOWO) — An Oklahoma father is warning parents about the dangers of viral online challenges after he says his 15-year-old daughter died while attempting the so-called “Benadryl challenge.”

Richard Presson told KOLO his daughter was hospitalized after taking excessive amounts of the medication in an attempt to get high. He later confirmed that she died after losing brain function and being placed on a ventilator.

Presson says he learned from one of his daughter’s friends that she and others had been participating in the challenge.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has previously warned that taking large amounts of Benadryl can lead to serious health risks, including heart problems, seizures, coma, or death.

Social media platforms including TikTok and YouTube say content promoting dangerous challenges that could cause serious injury or death violates their policies and is removed.

Presson is urging parents to stay aware of online trends and talk with their children about potential dangers.

He says learning about these challenges sooner could help prevent other families from experiencing a similar tragedy.