Two Arrested In Connection With Deadly Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead on Friday.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Wells Street shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday where they found a man suffering from multiplt gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Laron Rosse of Fort Wayne.

Investigators say an argument between two teens and the man led to the shots being fired.

Fort Wayne Police say 19-year-old Jaylen Murray and 18-year-old Jayden Cosme have been arrested in connection to the incident.