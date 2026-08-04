Open Streets Fort Wayne Announces Activities for August Community Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Open Streets Fort Wayne is returning this month with more than 130 activities planned for residents and visitors looking to walk, bike, roll or stroll through the city.

The free community event will take place Sunday, Aug. 16, from noon to 4 p.m. along more than 20 blocks of the Calhoun Street corridor.

Organizers say the event will provide a space for people of all ages to enjoy games, music, food and activities while exploring the area on foot, bicycles, skates and other forms of transportation.

New activities this year include an outdoor Roller Dome with DJ J.Tubbs, an open dance floor hosted by Fort Wayne Dance Community, Eco Fest Fort Wayne’s Zero Waste Station, a hands-on outreach unit from the Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District, a pickleball tournament and soccer activities with Fort Wayne FC.

The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will also provide 2,500 free admission tickets to visitors who stop by activity and sponsor booths. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream will offer free ice cream cones, and BMX performances are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Organizers say Open Streets Fort Wayne is designed to encourage community connection, promote physical activity and highlight local businesses along the Calhoun corridor.

A full list of activities and additional event information can be found on Open Streets Fort Wayne website.

The event is presented by the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division and supported by several community sponsors.