International Plastic Modelers’ Society Brings National Convention to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Scale models from around the world are coming to Fort Wayne this week as the International Plastic Modelers’ Society hosts its 2026 National Convention at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

The event runs Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 and is expected to bring more than 1,300 registered attendees, along with an additional 700 to 1,200 walk-in visitors. Attendees are traveling from across the United States and several countries, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, New Zealand and Sweden.

Organizers say the convention will feature more than 3,000 scale models created by hobbyists from around the world. Displays will include models focused on aviation, military history, ships, automobiles, science fiction, Gundam and other subjects.

“This is more than a competition,” IPMS/USA 2026 National Convention Chairman John Figueroa said. “It is a rare chance to explore history, aviation, ships, cars, science fiction, military subjects and imagination brought to life in miniature.”

The event is open to the public. Admission is $15 for individuals, with family admission also available for two parents and children under age 18.

Organizers recommend attending on Saturday, Aug. 8, when the contest room will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring some of the top models from around the world. A members-only awards ceremony will follow.

Visit Fort Wayne says the convention is expected to generate more than $1.2 million in direct economic impact for Allen County through hotel stays, restaurant visits and spending at local businesses.

The event is the latest in a series of large gatherings hosted at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, which has welcomed more than 16,000 attendees since April as part of the region’s group tourism efforts.