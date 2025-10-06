OSHP Investigating School Bus Crash In Fulton County

DELTA, Ohio. (WOWO) — The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a school bus and a van that occurred late Monday morning in Amboy Township, Fulton County.

The crash happened at approximately 11:37 a.m. on October 6, 2025, at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road S.

According to investigators, a 2026 Blue Bird school bus, driven by Jeffrey Abrams, 68, of Metamora, Ohio, was traveling southbound on County Road 6 when it failed to yield at a stop sign. The bus was then struck by an eastbound 1994 Chevrolet G-Series van driven by Hubert Middleton, 45, of Pierre, South Dakota.

At the time of the crash, Abrams was test driving the school bus as part of his duties with the Evergreen School District. Following the collision, the bus veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a traffic sign.

Abrams was transported by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the van, Kathryn Restivo, 41, of Easthampton, Massachusetts, was also taken by ground ambulance to Toledo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, Hubert Middleton, was airlifted to Toledo Hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Assisting at the scene were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Metamora Fire Department.