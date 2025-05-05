Osteoporosis With Purdue Prof

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indianapolis professor wants to bring more attention to osteoporosis and how people can better maintain their bone health.

Rachel Surowiec is a Purdue biomedical engineering assistant professor in Indianapolis. She sees musculoskeletal health as the backbone of healthy aging.

“As we age, we have an increased risk for fragility fracture and fragility fractures are common, they’re expensive and they’re very severe and I think that’s something that is underrecognized,” Surowiec said.

Osteoporosis is a disease that impacts the skeleton, weakening someone’s bones. Fragility fractures happen to someone with more brittle bones than a healthier person.

Women are more at risk for this disease too. About one in two women are at risk of osteoporosis after menopause, while 1 in 5 men over a certain age are at risk for their bones becoming brittle.

“Worldwide, one fragility fracture occurs every three seconds and the cost to treat such fragility fractures is more than the cost of a cardiovascular infraction event, breast cancer and stroke combined,” said Surowiec.

Surowiec explains that getting ahead of these potential fractures is crucial.

“It’s really important for us to detect these early and to help treat people,” she said. “But, the way that we currently are detecting these events leaves a lot of room for growth.”

According to Surowiec, up to 80% of people who experience a fragility fracture, did not know they were at risk previously. Also, up to 40% of people who sustain a hip fracture will go on to pass away within a year.

Surowiec says people should understand the risk factors with osteoporosis and be in regular communication with their doctor.

“You need to be your own advocate,” Surowiec said.