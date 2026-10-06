MidWest America invests more than $60,000 in FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — MidWest America Federal Credit Union is providing more than $60,000 to support students, teachers and programs at Fort Wayne Community Schools through a new partnership with FWCS and the FWCS Foundation.

The credit union is donating $10,000 each to three FWCS STEAM schools: Memorial Park Middle School, Weisser Park Elementary and Whitney Young Early Childhood Center.

MidWest America is also giving $20,000 to the FWCS Foundation for teacher grants. The funding will provide 40 grants of $500 each to teachers at Adams, Brentwood, Harrison Hill and Weisser Park elementary schools and Whitney Young Early Childhood Center.

“Partnerships like this create opportunities for our students and provide our teachers with additional resources to bring learning to life,” FWCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel said.

Check presentations are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7, beginning at 8 a.m. at Memorial Park, 2200 Maumee Ave. The presentations will continue at 9 a.m. at Weisser Park, 902 Colerick St., and at 10 a.m. at Whitney Young, 1026 E. Pontiac St.

MidWest America is also supporting the Memorial Park music program and Big Noise, helping provide jackets for FWCS Student Ambassadors and continuing its involvement with programs including Schools of Success powered by 3DE and Futures ON Track.

The FWCS Foundation said the partnership is intended to expand opportunities for students and provide additional resources to schools across the district.