Part falls from Cedar Point roller coaster, lands near park visitors

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOWO) — A popular roller coaster at Cedar Point has reopened after a metal bracket fell from the ride and landed near two park visitors.

The incident happened Friday, October 16, on Millennium Force, one of the amusement park’s most recognizable roller coasters.

According to park officials, a small bracket became dislodged from a ride vehicle and fell into an area accessible to guests. No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed that no one was struck by the falling part.

Two Michigan men, Ryan Rowton and Matt Bickley, told FOX 8 Cleveland they were sitting in a VIP lounge near the coaster when the bracket hit the pavement and bounced into a chair beside them.

The men initially believed the object was a cellphone because of the sound it made when it struck the ground. After examining the object, they realized it was a piece of equipment from the roller coaster.

The visitors notified Cedar Point employees, who they said responded quickly. Both men expressed concerns about the lack of protective netting in areas surrounding the ride and said they hope the incident leads to additional safety precautions.

Millennium Force was temporarily closed following the incident but was cleared to reopen Saturday evening during the park’s HalloWeekends event.

Cedar Point officials confirmed Monday that the ride resumed operations after maintenance inspections and required safety checks were completed.

Millennium Force opened in 2000 and was the tallest roller coaster in the world at the time. The ride reaches a height of 310 feet and speeds of up to 93 miles per hour.

Park officials emphasized that guest and employee safety remains their highest priority.