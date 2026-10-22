Congressman Marlin Stutzman Presses WNBA on Player Eligibility Rules

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Congressman Marlin Stutzman is asking the WNBA to clarify its player eligibility rules, arguing that the league should establish a clear, publicly available policy defining who can compete.

During an interview with WOWO, Stutzman said his concerns initially centered on player safety before expanding to questions about transgender athletes and eligibility in women’s sports.

Stutzman said incidents involving Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark prompted him and other lawmakers to raise concerns about how the league handles on-court conduct.

He said he wants to see the WNBA succeed but believes the league needs clear standards for determining eligibility.

“I love basketball. I grew up playing basketball,” Stutzman said. “We want to be sure that girls’ sports is for girls only and no boys.”

Stutzman Questions WNBA’s Eligibility Policy

Stutzman said his office sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert asking why former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White were considered ineligible to play in the league after identifying as women.

According to Stutzman, Engelbert’s response stated that only women are eligible to play, but he said the letter did not provide a specific definition of eligibility.

Stutzman questioned how the league determines who qualifies under its rules and said he wants the policy clarified before similar disputes arise in the future.

He also pointed to discussion surrounding a transgender basketball player in Europe who has reportedly expressed interest in playing in the WNBA.

Stutzman said he believes the league should establish clear standards rather than leave eligibility decisions open to questions about how the rules are applied.

Calls for a Clear, Publicly Available Standard

Asked about his ultimate goal, Stutzman said the WNBA could adopt an existing framework rather than develop an entirely new definition.

He suggested the league look to Olympic standards or other national and international sports guidelines.

“They don’t have to come up with a new definition,” Stutzman said. “They can go with national and global standards when it comes to sports.”

Stutzman also said he hopes the next WNBA commissioner will provide clearer guidance on the issue. Engelbert has announced plans to retire at the end of the season, according to Stutzman’s remarks during the interview.

Stutzman Also Criticizes National Anthem Conduct

During the conversation, Stutzman criticized professional athletes who he believes show disrespect during the national anthem.

He referenced the WNBA Finals and comments about players leaving the court during the anthem, as well as LeBron James’ behavior during a national anthem ceremony.

Stutzman said athletes should show respect for the flag and the anthem, arguing that the United States has provided them with opportunities and a platform for success.

Stutzman told WOWO he intends to continue pressing the league for answers about its eligibility standards.