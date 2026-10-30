Pet owners urged to take precautions before Halloween trick-or-treating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Halloween can turn into a frightening night for pets, with dangerous candy, unfamiliar visitors, open doors and decorations creating risks for dogs and cats.

Pet owners are being urged to keep Halloween treats out of reach. Chocolate and xylitol, a sugar substitute found in some sugar-free candies and gum, can be toxic to pets. Raisins can also cause kidney failure, and owners may not know what ingredients are inside an unattended piece of candy.

Keeping pets from slipping outside is another priority. With trick-or-treaters repeatedly opening the front door, a distracted owner can quickly lose track of an animal. Pets should have current identification, including a collar and ID tag, and a microchip can help reunite a lost pet with its owner.

Candles, jack-o’-lanterns, batteries, glow sticks and costume accessories should also be kept away from curious animals. Chewed glow sticks can cause excessive drooling and unusual behavior, while swallowed decorations or costume pieces can lead to choking, internal injuries or illness.

Owners planning to dress up their pets should choose costumes that fit comfortably and don’t restrict breathing, movement, hearing or vision. Costumes should not contain small pieces that can be chewed off and swallowed, and pets should never be left unsupervised while wearing them.

Animals that are nervous around strangers or may bite should be kept in a separate room or given a quiet, secure place to hide during trick-or-treating.

The simplest precaution may be the most effective: keep pets indoors and away from the commotion throughout Halloween night.