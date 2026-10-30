Two killed, juvenile critically injured in Toledo crash following police pursuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — Two people are dead and a juvenile is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Toledo Thursday evening that occurred during a police pursuit.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:54 p.m. near the intersection of North Holland Sylvania Road and Nebraska Avenue.

Investigators say the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2018 Ford Escape driven by 32-year-old Bria E. Boone of Toledo. Boone reportedly refused to stop, leading deputies on a pursuit along northbound Interstate 475.

Boone exited the interstate onto Airport Highway before turning onto North Holland Sylvania Road. Near Nebraska Avenue, investigators say Boone lost control of the vehicle, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2016 Honda CR-V driven by 64-year-old Laura J. Anaple, also of Toledo.

Boone was pronounced dead at the scene. Anaple was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

A juvenile passenger in Boone’s vehicle was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not released the juvenile’s age or current condition.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department and Lucas County Coroner’s Office were among the agencies assisting at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.