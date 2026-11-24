INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Hoosiers with historic vehicles can now personalize their license plates under an expansion of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ Personalized License Plate program.

The BMV announced Tuesday that historic plates are now eligible for personalization, giving owners of vehicles at least 25 years old the option to request a custom plate message while keeping the historic plate design featuring the Indiana State Seal.

Personalized historic plates can contain up to six characters and must include at least two characters. Messages cannot consist of numbers alone, include punctuation or special characters, contain two or more consecutive spaces, or duplicate the format of another regularly issued plate.

Hoosiers can apply for a personalized historic plate for $45 at a BMV branch, BMV Connect kiosk or online at myBMV.com. Requests are approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

The expansion adds historic plates to the BMV’s growing list of personalized plate options, allowing classic car owners to add a custom touch to their vehicles.