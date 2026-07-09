Prosecutors Plan to Release Roommate Statements in Charlie Kirk Case

PROVO, Utah (WOWO): Prosecutors in the case against the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk plan to play redacted audio statements from his roommate in court.

According to the Associated Press, the statements come from Lance Twiggs, the roommate and romantic partner of defendant Tyler Robinson. Defense attorneys argued releasing the interviews publicly could affect Robinson’s right to a fair trial.

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder and has not entered a plea. Prosecutors allege he confessed in a note and text messages to Twiggs after Kirk was killed at Utah Valley University in September.

Twiggs was granted immunity for his statements, meaning they cannot be used against him in a potential criminal case.

A judge is expected to decide after this week’s preliminary hearing whether prosecutors have enough evidence to move the case toward trial.