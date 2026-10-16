Purdue Fort Wayne Announces FAFSA Assistance Dates for 2027-28 Student Aid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne is offering free help with federal student aid applications, giving students and families several opportunities to get assistance before the next college year.

The university’s Office of Financial Aid is hosting five FAFSA assistance events between October and January. Staff members will be available to help students and parents complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which is used to determine eligibility for federal financial assistance for college.

According to WANE, all five events will take place in Room 102 of Kettler Hall at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 East Coliseum Boulevard.

Students completing the 2027-2028 FAFSA should bring their 2025 tax documents and Social Security number. Students who have a parent contributing information to the application will also need that parent’s tax documents and the parent’s own Federal Student Aid account.

The university has scheduled the assistance sessions for the following dates:

Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2026, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 9, 2026, from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, December 4, 2026, from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 21, 2027, from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

The first session is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, October 15, with additional opportunities extending through January.

The FAFSA is a key step for students seeking federal financial aid to help cover college expenses. Purdue Fort Wayne’s sessions are designed to help applicants navigate the paperwork and ensure they have the necessary financial information available when completing the form.

The university is providing the assistance at no charge.