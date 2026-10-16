Fort Wayne Residents Notice Unpleasant Odor as Farmers Prepare Fields for Growing Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — An unpleasant odor hanging over parts of Fort Wayne has a down-to-earth explanation: farmers are spreading manure and other nutrient-rich materials on agricultural fields ahead of the next growing season.

The smell has prompted questions from residents on social media, with some wondering what is causing the funk around the city. According to WANE’s Mia Pettigrew, the odor is associated with seasonal agricultural work across Northeast Indiana, where farmers use animal waste and poultry litter to replenish nutrients in the soil.

Greg Kneubuhler, president of G & K Concepts, said the smell is an expected part of the agricultural cycle at this time of year. He acknowledged that the odor can be difficult to tolerate, but said the material provides benefits for crop production.

“I admit it also stinks,” Kneubuhler said. “The trade-off, however, is it helps for crop production.”

Manure and poultry litter supply nutrients that help maintain soil fertility and support the growth of crops. Kneubuhler estimates that hundreds of thousands of tons of these materials are applied to fields throughout Northeast Indiana each year.

The process can produce a noticeable odor for people living, working or traveling near the fields where the material is being spread. While the smell may be an unwelcome side effect for residents, farmers use the materials to return nutrients to the soil and prepare their land for future harvests.

The source of the odor is not limited to livestock operations. Treated human waste from Fort Wayne is also used on agricultural fields after undergoing processing at a facility in New Haven.

Kneubuhler said the smell typically does not linger for long in any one location. Depending on the area, the odor often fades after a few days.

The timing of the work helps explain why residents may notice the smell in different parts of the region as agricultural operations continue. The odor can vary by location as farmers apply materials to individual fields, meaning one area may experience the smell while another does not.

Although the odor can be unpleasant, the practice serves a practical purpose in agriculture. Applying nutrient-rich materials to farmland helps support crop production, contributing to the process that eventually puts food on grocery store shelves and dining tables.

For Fort Wayne residents wondering when the smell will disappear, the outlook is relatively simple: the odor generally fades within several days in a given area, although the timing can vary as fieldwork continues across Northeast Indiana.