Rare 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Texas and Oklahoma

TEXAS (WOWO) — Residents across parts of Texas and Oklahoma were shaken up after a rare 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Southern Plains, sending tremors across a region unaccustomed to seismic activity of this scale.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at a depth of roughly three miles, with light to moderate shaking felt across several counties in both states. Reports filed with the agency indicated people felt tremors as far as north-central Oklahoma down into central Texas.

While minor quakes are occasionally registered in the region—often linked to industrial wastewater disposal and fault line activity—a magnitude 5.0 event is significantly less common.

Local emergency management officials reported no immediate major structural damage or serious injuries, though engineers and state transportation crews conducted routine safety inspections on local bridges, overpasses, and energy infrastructure.

Seismologists warn that smaller aftershocks remain possible over the next few days and advise residents to report any localized property damage to local officials.