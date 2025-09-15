Motorcyclist in Life-Threatening Condition After Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is in life-threatening condition after a motorcycle crash late Sunday night on the city’s northeast side.

Police say the single-vehicle accident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lakeside Court. Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground near a damaged motorcycle. Medics treated him at the scene and transported him to a local hospital, where his condition was downgraded to life-threatening while en route.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team, along with the Air Support Unit, is investigating. The roadway remains closed as crews document the scene. Investigators believe speed played a role in the crash.

The victim’s identity has not been released.