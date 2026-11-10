Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing New Haven woman

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old New Haven woman who was last seen Sunday, November 8.

The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Velara Tucker, who was reported missing November 10. Police say she has dementia and is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Tucker is described as a white woman, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing between 230 and 238 pounds. She has reddish hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on foot wearing a black or dark gray coat, a blue-and-purple tie-dye hoodie and Christmas-themed pants. She was also carrying a tan bag.

Anyone who sees Tucker or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080. Anyone with an immediate emergency should call 911.