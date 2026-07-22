Super Shot Start Smart Back to School Vaccination Events Coming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Super Shot, Inc. will host two back-to-school vaccination events this month to help students receive required immunizations before the new school year begins.

The START SMART! vaccine clinics will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, and Thursday, July 30, at Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road in Fort Wayne.

The clinics will offer all recommended school vaccinations. The first 100 children vaccinated at each event will receive a backpack filled with school supplies. Families can also take part in free food, activities and a community resource fair. Mustard Seed Furniture Bank will provide vouchers for new twin-size mattresses while supplies last.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and insured families are asked to bring their insurance information.

Super Shot Executive Director Connie Heflin said the events support Indiana’s START SMART! campaign by helping students meet immunization requirements before classes begin.

Students entering kindergarten, sixth grade and 12th grade are required to receive age-specific vaccinations before the start of school.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 260-424-7468 or through Super Shot’s website. Walk-in appointments will be accepted as space allows. Families who cannot attend the special events can also receive vaccinations during Super Shot’s regular clinic hours.