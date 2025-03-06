Technology And Theme Parks

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WOWO) — Chris Rogers, who is an associate professor at Purdue University and a site director for the Department of Computer Graphics Technology in Indianapolis, is shedding light on the future of theme park entertainment.

Rogers says you can expect entertainment to come in 2025, as well as advanced technology.

A new theme park, called Universal Epic Universe, is set to open in Orlando, Florida in May. The theme park will have five different lands, such as How to Train Your Dragon, Harry Potter, Super Mario, and Universal’s classic monsters.

Upgrades in AI will let theme parks use mobile apps, wristbands, and other devices to provide guests with a customizable experience.

Rogers says theme parks will keep pushing to include new technologies, making people’s experiences more interactive.