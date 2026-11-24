WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Thanksgiving air travel is expected to reach its highest level in 16 years, with more than 417,000 flights scheduled during the nine-day holiday period, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The department said Monday that Tuesday, Nov. 24, is expected to be the busiest day, with more than 52,000 flights scheduled.

According to the Indiana Business Journal, the forecast marks an increase from last year, when more than 360,000 flights were scheduled over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The expected travel surge comes after several technology disruptions affecting the aviation industry this month, including a nationwide air traffic control outage that resulted in widespread flight cancellations. Around 20,000 flights were canceled during that disruption.

United Airlines also experienced a technology failure that caused a roughly four-hour outage, while Delta Air Lines briefly halted departures at its Atlanta hub Sunday following another technology issue that led to delays and cancellations.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the administration is focused on keeping travelers safe during the busy holiday period.

Duffy has also called for $50 billion in emergency funding to address aging air traffic control equipment.