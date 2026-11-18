FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Three Fires Pizza has permanently closed its Illinois Road location after serving its final customers Sunday.

According to WANE-15, owner Tim Hartwig announced the decision in a Facebook post Wednesday, citing road construction, rising food costs and the challenges of operating a small business.

Hartwig, who also owns Big Apple Pizza downtown, said the decision will allow him to focus on the growth of that business. He also assured customers that all Three Fires employees have accepted positions at one of his other businesses.

Meanwhile, Hartwig said a second Big Apple Pizza location is expected to open in 2027 at the corner of Coldwater and Union Chapel roads. He also shared that preliminary plans are underway for a possible third location on Fort Wayne’s west side.