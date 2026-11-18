FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne nonprofit is asking restaurants and caterers to donate extra food during the holiday season rather than throwing it away.

Food Rescue US connects surplus food donations with local agencies that help people experiencing food insecurity.

Since launching its Fort Wayne site in 2018, the organization has collected more than 500,000 pounds of excess food through its app and network of volunteers.

Restaurants and catering businesses interested in donating can sign up through the Food Rescue US app or email fortwayne@foodrescue.us.