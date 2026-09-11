Fort Wayne to break ground on next phase of Lincolndale flood reduction project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne officials are preparing to break ground on the next phase of a project aimed at reducing chronic flooding in an area near the Interstate Industrial Park.

City Utilities officials, elected leaders, business representatives and project partners will gather Monday for a ceremonial groundbreaking for Phase II of the Lincolndale Drain Wetlands and Bank Stabilization Project.

The project is designed to improve drainage and reduce flooding along the Lincolndale Drain, particularly around the Executive Boulevard and Production Road corridor.

Plans call for construction of a stormwater detention basin capable of holding about 3 million gallons of water. The project also will include native and wetland plantings along with improvements to the drain.

City officials say the work is also intended to improve water quality and provide additional habitat in the area.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the rear drive of the NAPA Distribution Center at 2000 W. Coliseum Blvd.