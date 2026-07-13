Two More Indiana Natural Resources Commission Members Resign Amid Transparency Concerns

The Lead Off

Two more members of the Indiana Natural Resources Commission have resigned, citing concerns about the role of public input and transparency in the panel’s work.

The departures follow the resignations of the commission’s chair and another member last month after criticism of changes involving the Department of Natural Resources.

Governor Mike Braun has appointed new members as the 12-member commission continues its transition.

More members resign from Natural Resources Commission

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Two more members of the Indiana Natural Resources Commission have stepped down, continuing a series of departures from the state panel responsible for advising on natural resources policy.

Twenty-year commission member Phil French resigned in a letter to Governor Mike Braun, saying he no longer believed public input played the same role in the commission’s work according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

“Unfortunately, I no longer believe that public input plays the significant role it once did in the Commission’s work,” French wrote.

French said he believed it was the appropriate time to step aside and allow another member whose views align more closely with the commission’s current direction to serve.

Vice chair also leaves commission

NRC Vice Chair Jane Ann Stautz also resigned from the commission.

Stautz did not provide a specific reason for leaving in her resignation letter but emphasized the importance of public participation and transparency in government decisions.

“I strongly encourage future Commission members to continue fostering meaningful citizen engagement, promoting transparency in rulemaking and regulatory decisions, and maintaining the public trust that is essential to good governance,” Stautz wrote.

Departures follow earlier resignations

The latest resignations follow the departures of former NRC Chair Bryan Poynter and commission member Bart Herriman in June.

Both criticized changes involving the Indiana Department of Natural Resources under Director Alan Morrison.

Herriman wrote in his resignation letter that the agency had shifted away from its previous approach of public engagement.

“Since the appointment of Alan Morrison as director of DNR, it has become apparent that an agency that thrived on transparency and engaging the public to foster sound public policy has become a cabal in which citizen input has been stifled,” Herriman wrote.

Dispute centers on rulemaking process

The concerns involve a change in how proposed rules move through the approval process.

At the commission’s March meeting, members learned that DNR Director Alan Morrison had begun posting preliminary approvals for rules, a process allowed under state administrative code.

Historically, commission members would first review and preliminarily propose rules before voting on adoption.

Under the new approach, commission members would vote on rules without previously reviewing them in that same stage of the process.

Members seeking additional input would need to participate through public hearings.

DNR defends process change

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the resigning members’ concerns did not accurately reflect the relationship between the agency, the commission and the public.

The department said Morrison’s approach speeds up the rulemaking process while still allowing commission members opportunities for review, input and final approval.

New appointments made to commission

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission has 12 members, including:

Six citizen members appointed by the governor

Three representatives from state agencies

The director of the Department of Natural Resources

The chair of the NRC advisory council

A representative from the Indiana Academy of Science

Governor Braun recently reappointed commission members John Wright and Tom Kelley.

He also appointed two new members: Heather Setser of Patoka Lake Marina & Lodging and former state lawmaker Kevin Mahan.

What happens next

The Natural Resources Commission will continue operating with newly appointed members as it moves forward with its role overseeing natural resources policy and regulatory decisions. Future meetings are expected to address ongoing rulemaking and public participation issues.

The Takeaway