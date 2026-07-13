Popular Gym Supplement May Offer New Clue in Depression Research

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A new review of research suggests the popular workout supplement creatine may help improve depression symptoms when combined with traditional treatments.

Researchers say the findings are promising but not strong enough to change current medical practices.

Experts caution creatine should not replace antidepressants, therapy, exercise or other established treatments.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) A common muscle-building supplement may also have potential benefits for people with depression, according to a new review of previous research, though scientists say more studies are needed before it can be considered a proven treatment.

The review examined whether creatine monohydrate could help improve symptoms of major depressive disorder when used alongside established treatments.

Review examines creatine and depression symptoms

Researchers analyzed data from five randomized controlled trials included in a systematic review published in Brain Medicine by Genomic Press.

Four of the studies focused on major depressive disorder, while one examined people with bipolar disorder experiencing a depressive episode.

The researchers found some studies showed improvement when creatine was added to other treatments.

One trial involving women with depression found those who took 5 grams of creatine daily along with the antidepressant escitalopram experienced greater improvement after eight weeks.

Another study found benefits when creatine was combined with cognitive behavioral therapy.

Results varied across studies

Researchers said the findings were mixed.

Studies involving teenage girls found no significant improvement after eight weeks using different creatine doses.

A study involving people with bipolar depression also found no significant improvement when 6 grams of creatine were added to medication over six weeks.

Lead study author Bassam Jeryous Fares said the results show potential but do not provide enough evidence to change medical treatment guidelines.

“Two trials pointed one way and three pointed another,” Fares said. “That is not the kind of evidence on which you change clinical practice. It is the kind that tells you the question is worth further exploration.”

Researchers study brain energy connection

Scientists have previously found that people with mood disorders may process creatine differently in the brain.

Creatine helps the body produce energy, and researchers believe disruptions in the brain’s energy systems may play a role in depression for some people.

The supplement has also been linked to changes involving neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, which are involved in many antidepressant treatments.

Researchers said the relationship between brain creatine levels and mood remains correlational and that depression involves multiple biological factors.

Doctor says supplement may complement treatment

Dr. Thea Gallagher, a psychologist and director of wellness programs at NYU Langone who was not involved in the study, said creatine may have potential because of its role in brain energy production.

“Researchers believe that some people with depression may have alterations in brain energy metabolism, and creatine could help support these energy-producing pathways,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said the research suggests creatine may be most useful as an addition to existing treatments rather than a replacement.

She said creatine has shown a generally safe profile for many healthy adults, but people should talk with a healthcare provider before starting supplements, especially those with kidney disease, pregnancy or other medical conditions.

More research still needed

The study authors said one limitation is that the review analyzed previous research rather than conducting a new clinical trial.

Researchers said larger, well-controlled studies are needed to determine which patients may benefit most and what dosage or treatment approach may be effective.

Nicholas Fabiano, the study’s corresponding author and a psychiatry resident at the University of Ottawa, said creatine appears to be safe but cautioned that the evidence is not yet conclusive.

“We cannot yet reliably say that creatine helps with depressive symptoms or if the findings are generalizable to everyone,” Fabiano said.

Next steps

Researchers say additional clinical trials will be needed to better understand creatine’s possible role in depression treatment. Medical experts continue to recommend evidence-based treatments, including therapy, medication when appropriate, exercise and healthy lifestyle habits for people experiencing depression symptoms.

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