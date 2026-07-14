VetFest 2026 returns to Headwaters Park Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Headwaters Park will host VetFest 2026 on Saturday, offering a free, family-friendly event to honor and celebrate the nation’s veterans.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, live music, food trucks, prize drawings, a silent auction, a wine pull and other activities. Organizers will also host a 1990s-themed after-party following the daytime festivities.

More than 1,000 people attended last year’s event, and organizers are expecting another strong turnout. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

All net proceeds from VetFest 2026 will benefit local veteran-focused nonprofit organizations. Those interested in volunteering for the event can sign up through the organizers.