Victim Of Fatal Stabbing At Piere’s Identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man killed in a stabbing at Piere’s Entertainment Center last week.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the nightclub just before 1:45 a.m. Friday. Officers say that when they entered the building, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Medics attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, the coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Jermichael Lamarkeyes James of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was ruled as stab wounds to the torso, and the manner of death has been determined to be homicide.

James’ death marks Allen County’s 33rd homicide of the year. Police have not released information about a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.