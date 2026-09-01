September 1, 2026
Indiana News

NAACP Leads Relief Effort in Gary After Prolonged Power Outages

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/NAACP)

GARY, Ind. (WOWO) — The NAACP is helping provide relief to Gary residents who went about two weeks without electricity following severe storms.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson visited Gary over the weekend, joining local and state NAACP leaders to deliver essential supplies, meals and other resources to families affected by the outages.

The NAACP also announced a partnership with the Red Cross for continued disaster response and support in the region.

The group met with Gary Mayor Eddie Melton and State Representative Ragen Hatcher to discuss long-term solutions for the city’s energy infrastructure and community resilience.

The relief effort included several community organizations, churches and other groups working together to support residents.

NAACP leaders say the effort is intended to provide immediate assistance while also calling attention to the need for stronger and more reliable energy infrastructure in Gary.

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