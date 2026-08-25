Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts Receives $80,000 Investment From Dekko Foundation

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts has received an $80,000 investment from the Dekko Foundation to support arts education and experiences for children and young people.

The award includes a $40,000 outright grant and up to $40,000 in dollar-for-dollar matching funds from individual and corporate donations.

Wagon Wheel will use the matching opportunity as part of its Next Act campaign. Donations of up to $40,000 can be matched dollar for dollar by the Dekko Foundation.

The funding will support youth programs including Wagon Wheel Conservatory, Wagon Wheel Junior and student field trip performances.

The programs give young people opportunities to build skills and confidence, express themselves creatively and develop relationships with adult mentors.

The funding will also help Wagon Wheel make its programs accessible to more children and families, including those participating for the first time.

Wagon Wheel Education and Outreach Director Kira Lace Hawkins says the investment will allow the organization to continue creating meaningful experiences for young people while expanding access to its programs.

Community members who want to support the Next Act campaign and help Wagon Wheel receive the full $40,000 match can visit wagonwheelcenter.org/nextact.

Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts is a nonprofit organization based in Warsaw that provides performing arts and educational programs.