Ohio State Patrol Investigating Fatal Train Crash in Lucas County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) — A 57-year-old Monclova man was killed Sunday night after his pickup truck struck a train in Lucas County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:58 p.m. Oct. 11 on Albon Road near State Route 2 in Springfield Township.

Investigators say Michael Jones was driving a southbound 2023 Ford Maverick when it struck a westbound train. The pickup overturned on the west side of the road, and Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries were reported among the train’s occupants. Jones was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor, according to the patrol.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Holland Police Department and Springfield Township Fire Department assisted at the scene. The roadway was closed for about five hours.

The crash remains under investigation.