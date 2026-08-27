August 27, 2026
Local News

Wings Etc. Bringing Back Game-Day Specials Ahead of Football Season

by WOWO News0
A plate of food on a table in a restaurant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is bringing back its popular game-day specials as college and professional football seasons get underway.

From Tuesday, August 25, through Saturday, August 29, participating Wings Etc. locations will offer buy-one-get-one-free orders of wings, along with specials on schooners of domestic beer.

The promotion comes just ahead of the college football season, which kicks off August 29, with the NFL season beginning shortly after.

Wings Etc. CEO Rob Hensmann says the specials are designed to make the restaurant’s game-day atmosphere and food more affordable for customers.

The specials are available at participating Wings Etc. locations in the Fort Wayne area.

The restaurant also says it will soon introduce a limited-time Ranch Flight featuring its award-winning wings.

For more information, visit your local Wings Etc. Grill & Pub.

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