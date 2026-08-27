August 27, 2026
Local News

PBS Fort Wayne Alters Wednesday Schedule to Honor Dolly Parton

by WOWO News0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — PBS Fort Wayne is changing its Wednesday night programming to honor the late country music icon Dolly Parton.

The schedule change took effect Wednesday, August 26, beginning at 8 p.m.

PBS Fort Wayne will air Dolly Parton: Here I Am, a documentary exploring the people and places that shaped Parton’s career.

The 90-minute special features archival footage from throughout Parton’s career, along with interviews with Jane Fonda, Mac Davis and Lily Tomlin.

The updated Wednesday night schedule is:

  • 8 to 9:30 p.m. — Dolly Parton: Here I Am
  • 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. — NOVA: Human: Into the Americas
  • 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. — INTERCONNECTIONS
  • 11 p.m. to midnight — Amanpour & Company

The previously scheduled 10 p.m. program, Resolve To Solve with Miles O’Brien: Weathering Change Through Wind and Heat, has been pre-empted.

PBS Fort Wayne is available on channel 39.1 and can also be streamed through its website and the PBS app.

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